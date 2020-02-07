Friday presented the rare occasion in Colorado where skiers and snowboarders had the right to ask the unspeakable question:
Could there be too much snow?
“Obviously we love the snow,” Sara Lococo, spokeswoman for Vail Resorts, said in the morning upon arriving to her post at Breckenridge Resort. “But definitely an amount like this that impacts travel and makes operations a little slower in terms of what we’re able to get open ... yeah, for today it’s about being patient, knowing that the snow will still be here tomorrow and Sunday.”
Snow was to blame Friday morning for a delayed opening at Loveland Ski Area. Soon, an announcement was made to not run chairlifts at all due to fierce winds.
"It's a tough pill to swallow on a huge powder day like this, but there is nothing more important to us than the safety of our guests," Loveland spokesman John Sellers said. "We look forward to enjoying all the new snow with everyone tomorrow."
According to forecasts, the new batch could exceed 2 feet there and at other ski areas around the state.
Breckenridge and Vail Mountain were among ski country's biggest beneficiaries Friday, with powder exceeding the 20-inch mark. Other resorts were building on more than a foot, including Copper Mountain, where practices were called off for Dew Tour athletes and popular lifts were closed at times throughout the gusty day, withholding visitors from high, unstable terrain.
And the storm showed no signs of stopping.
19” in 24 hours 🤤❄️🤯 and it’s still snowing! #Breck pic.twitter.com/eurADZMYQe— Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) February 7, 2020
Breck's alpine reaches were off limits Friday for safety concerns, as was the case at Summit County neighbor Arapahoe Basin. Several lifts stood still at Vail and Steamboat Resort, too.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center put backcountry skiers on high alert, warning against any travel across the state's ranges.
Northwesterly winds were “building sensitive wind-drifted slabs and rapidly loading buried weak layers,” read a post on the center’s Facebook page. “You can easily trigger large and dangerous avalanches and some may run naturally.”
Some enthusiasts made it to their destinations, such as Nederland's Eldora Mountain, where parking lots quickly filled, and Salida's Monarch Mountain, where lines became longer than usual. The powder was fresh, but the piles not as high as to the north and west, where cravings had to be tempered.
Lococo’s call for patience was echoed throughout Summit County.
“It appears we are in one of those very memorable storm events,” Alan Henceroth, Arapahoe Basin CEO, wrote in his blog. “Take a deep breath. Leave home early. Drive very carefully. Don’t miss this one.”
If not Friday, there would be more opportunities on the weekend.
Joel Gratz, the sport’s go-to meteorologist with OpenSnow, was calling for another foot in the northern mountains by the end of the day — possibly bringing some two-day totals upwards of 30 inches. He expected a break in the action Saturday, before more snow later that night and into Sunday.
Here's a look at where 24-hour totals stood Friday:
Breckenridge: 19 inches
Copper Mountain: 17
Vail Mountain: 17
Steamboat: 15
Arapahoe Basin: 14
Loveland: 14
Winter Park: 11
Keystone: 10