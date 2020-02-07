Friday presented the rare morning in Colorado where skiers and snowboarders had the right to ask the unspeakable question:
Could there be too much snow?
“Obviously we love the snow,” Sara Lococo, spokeswoman for Vail Resorts, said upon arriving to her post at Breckenridge Resort. “But definitely an amount like this that impacts travel and makes operations a little slower in terms of what we’re able to get open ... yeah, for today it’s about being patient, knowing that the snow will still be here tomorrow and Sunday.”
Breckenridge and Vail Mountain reported some of ski country’s highest totals, with powder piling up toward the 20-inch mark on stakes Friday. More than a foot was reported at other ski areas. And the storm showed no signs of stopping.
19” in 24 hours 🤤❄️🤯 and it’s still snowing! #Breck pic.twitter.com/eurADZMYQe— Breckenridge Resort (@breckenridgemtn) February 7, 2020
Keystone Resort called off night skiing amid the windy barrage Thursday. While Lococo said Breck’s high-alpine terrain was uncertain to open Friday, avalanche risks were being assessed elsewhere, including Interstate 70. Closures along the highway led Loveland Ski Area to delay running chairlifts Friday morning.
More closures were expected in the corridor throughout the day, with the Colorado Department of Transportation conducting avalanche control “likely from Georgetown through Vail Pass,” read a post on the department Twitter page.
“Travelers heading to the mountains this morning will see multi-hour waits as crews blast avalanche paths and remove the resulting debris,” read another post. “It is strongly advised that traffic wait in Denver or other locations until the roadway has officially reopened.”
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center put backcountry skiers on high alert, warning against any travel across mountains on both the Front Range and Western Slope.
Northwesterly winds were “building sensitive wind-drifted slabs and rapidly loading buried weak layers,” read a post on the center’s Facebook page. “You can easily trigger large and dangerous avalanches and some may run naturally.”
So enthusiasts craving fresh powder will have to temper their appetites. Lococo’s call for patience was echoed throughout Summit County.
“It appears we are in one of those very memorable storm events,” Alan Henceroth, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area CEO, wrote in his blog. “Take a deep breath. Leave home early. Drive very carefully. Don’t miss this one.”
If not Friday, there will be more opportunities on the weekend.
Joel Gratz, the sport’s go-to meteorologist with OpenSnow, was calling for another foot in the northern mountains by the end of the day — possibly bringing some two-day totals upwards of 30 inches. He expected a break in the action Saturday, before more snow later that night and into Sunday.
Here's a look at notable 24-hour totals Friday morning:
Breckenridge: 19 inches
Copper Mountain: 17
Vail Mountain: 17
Steamboat: 15
Arapahoe Basin: 14
Loveland: 14
Winter Park: 11
Keystone: 10