During an August contested protection order hearing a woman filed against the father of her child, winning safety came down to whose story was more believable.
The man had never left physical evidence of his abuse, but for an hour, she outlined a binder filled with hundreds of texts from her ex that she said proved he was stalking, harassing and threatening her. She wanted a judge’s order mandating that he stop.
The request was a battle from the beginning.
The couple separated in February, but the woman said three months later her ex was still sending her aggressive text messages. Once when she didn’t respond to the messages, he threatened to send her a picture of his genitals “at the wrong time,” until she replied.
Later, the woman said he threatened to fight her new boyfriend and “stick him dead in his face,” and said he had a gun.
She clutched the binder as proof that in the last three months she’d asked him to stop texting her about anything other than their daughter 48 to 52 times.
While she spoke, her ex scoffed, smiled or shook his head at her allegations. “Is all this necessary?” he asked her before Magistrate Marcus Henson deemed the question inappropriate.
The man admitted to texting the woman but denied sending lewd or harassing messages. Perhaps someone took his phone and sent the messages without him knowing, he said. He accused her of being “spiteful,” considering their child custody case, and said he’d never sent inappropriate messages, she just “interpreted” them that way.
When confronted with an email in which he reportedly called her weak and other derogatory names, and criticized her parenting, he said, “she just doesn’t like what I’m saying.”
The man’s denial nearly crumbled the woman’s case.
Despite the binder texts, she couldn’t prove the messages came from him. The program she used to print the text exchanges only listed the phone number on the first page, which she didn’t have because she said it would have required her to print years worth of conversations.
Without the phone number, Henson would not allow the binder to be entered into evidence, but he did allow the woman’s comments about the texts and how they made her feel to stand.
It’s the only thing that won the woman’s case. Henson called her ex’s threats of retaliation and “quite scary” perceived threats of gun violence concerning enough to grant a permanent order. He also ordered the man to relinquish firearms he owned within three days.
“I don’t presume this is going to be an end to the issues you’re dealing with,” Henson told the woman, referring to their fights over parenting differences.
“But this order is entered to prevent something from happening.”
