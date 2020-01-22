Wednesday will be windy and borderline warm in Colorado Springs, but snow could be on its way next week.
Skies will be partly sunny today, with temperatures topping out in the low 50s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A north wind ranging from 10-15 mph could peak around 20 mph this afternoon.
The rest of the week will be mild, with highs in the 40s and lower 50s. The next chance of precipitation will occur Tuesday, which could see snow showers and wind gusts up to 30 mph, the weather service reports.
Here’s the forecast for the week from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny with a high just under 45; winds from the north, northwest at 5-10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 46; 5 mph winds from the northwest becoming calm.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 50; 5 mph winds from the west, northwest.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 53; winds from the southwest around 5 mph.