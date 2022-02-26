It began as a routine event on a very remarkable day. It was Dec. 15, 2021, and a windstorm with high west winds was battering Colorado Springs. All over the city, large trees were being uprooted and blown over.
The routine event occurred when one more tree, an evergreen taller than the two-story homes around it, tore loose from its earthly moorings and began its long fall to earth. The tree was located in the backyard of a historic home located in the 1400 block of N. Cascade Avenue in the Old North End.
The first thing the tree did on its drop to the ground was strike a backyard wooden fence and knock it badly out of kilter. Then, at an approximate 45 degree angle to the ground, the tree had its fall stopped by electric power lines running up and down the alley behind the home.
As fate would have it, the descending tree hit the power lines right where the power lines were being held up by a wooden electric power pole. The power lines and the power pole were strong enough to stop the tree’s fall and leave it suspended in midair.
This story could have ended there, but it did not. Late in the afternoon, after the high winds had subsided, Jeff Haney smelled rubber burning. Haney, who lives on East Columbia Street close to the alley, ran to the alley and saw a loose and electrified power line on the ground.
“The downed line was sparking and snapping and dancing around,” Haney explained. The burnt rubber smell was from the electrified wire burning its own insulation.
Colorado Springs Utilities came and removed the errant electrical power line.
Once again, the incident could have been over, but it was not. After dark, the portion of the evergreen green resting on the power lines and the power pole burst into flames. It was an evergreen tree and thus very flammable. There was great potential for sparks and burning limbs and twigs to drop from the tree onto nearby buildings, which included wooden garages and backyard apartment buildings.
“I suspect my carriage house was within a couple of feet of catching fire,” said Carol Stein, who owns the home and backyard where all this took place. The power pole was located right next to a corner of her historic carriage house, which has been converted into an automobile garage.
Once again the fire trucks came. “It took them about five to 10 minutes to put it all out,” said Haney. “Once the fire in the tree was extinguished, the firefighters made it a point to hose down all the surrounding yards and buildings with water.”
Carol Stein, the tree owner, was out of town at the time of the fire. She noted that city utilities had to chop away the burned branches of the tree.
“There was a pile of burned branches in my backyard,” she said.
The fire apparently burned the wooden power pole so badly that city utilities was forced to install a completely new power pole with a new wooden crossbar to hold up the power lines. There was an electrical power outage in the neighborhood for 12 hours.
Linda Kilis, who lives just south of the fire on the other side of East Columbia Street, concluded: “Imagine if this had happened in the middle of the night and spread when everyone was asleep.”
I agree with Kilis that this windstorm-generated electrical fire in a blown over evergreen tree was a close call for the neighborhood and the city of Colorado Springs. I would add: Imagine what would have happened if the high winds were still blowing and sparks and burning debris from the tree fire were spread quickly to the wooden garages and the wooden homes nearby.
Just a short time after this incident, an urban fire burned more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County. The Marshall fire, although not an electrical fire, showed how devastating a fire can be in built-up urban areas such as Colorado Springs.
Out in California, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG and E) announced a major program to bury electric power lines and thereby avoid the financially devastating fires that had been caused by the company’s faulty electrical equipment.
The fire in the alley off East Columbia Street in Colorado Springs was a beneficial wake-up call. Colorado Springs City Council should take the appropriate actions to finance a 20-year plan for burying our above-ground power lines.
Bob Loevy is a retired professor of political science at Colorado College.