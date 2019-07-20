Broken windows at Starbucks
A passerby looks at shattered windows at the downtown Starbucks store in Colorado Springs. Employees said a man broke several windows at the store early Saturday evening. 
Employees at the Starbucks in downtown Colorado Springs said a man threw a stool and other items into the store's large front windows Saturday afternoon, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage. 

Three of the front windows at the coffee shop at 7 S. Tejon St. were shattered and another was cracked. 

Employees said a man broke several windows at the downtown Colorado Springs Starbucks early Saturday evening. 
According to one employee, a few people were sitting inside the store when the incident occurred, but no one was injured. 

Employees said the man who broke the windows appeared to be homeless. 

Police responded to a report of disturbance at the store at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday. They said one person was arrested. 

No further details were provided. 

