Police are investigating a shooting that blasted the windows of a BMW dealership Wednesday night in northeast Colorado Springs.
Just before 8:30 p.m., the passenger of a tan or gray older Toyota Corolla fired two shots from a handgun in the area of 5400 North Nevada Avenue.
When police arrived, they found one of the windows on the south side of Winslow BMW of Colorado Springs, 5845 N. Nevada Ave., was shattered by a bullet. They also found two shell casings in the street.
No injuries were reported.
Police do not have any leads on suspects or more specific vehicle information.