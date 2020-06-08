You probably thought you were in that one very unlucky neighborhood that got slammed by a violent thunderstorm on Saturday, because that is usually just how isolated severe thunderstorm damage is in Colorado. But this time, millions got hit with the same storm at nearly the same strength.
It was a line or a wave of thunderstorms called a "derecho."
The National Severe Storms Laboratory defines a derecho as a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly-moving showers or thunderstorms.
A typical derecho consists of numerous microbursts, downbursts and downburst clusters. By definition, if the wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles (about 400 kilometers) and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph (93 km/h) or greater along most of its length, then the event may be classified as a derecho.
The damage and severe thunderstorm wind gust swath spanned more than 600 miles Saturday. It started in southeastern Utah and blasted all the way up to South Dakota.
In the Pikes Peak region, wind gusts of 71 mph were reported in Manitou Springs, and 69 mph wind gusts were reported at the Air Force Academy. Other parts of the city saw wind speeds of 60 mph on Saturday afternoon.
