The Williams Fork fire in Grand County was likely human-caused, wildfire officials said. The blaze started Aug. 14 at about 11:45 a.m. and has burned 6,345 acres as of early Monday.
What type of activity may have caused the fire to start has not been specified. Stage two fire restrictions are currently present in Grand County and were put in place Aug. 13.
Information about containment has not been included on the official InciWeb page for the blaze. Key concerns stem from continued hot and dry weather, as well as the amount of beetle kill in the area that the fire burns.
The fire is located 15 miles southwest of Fraser, Colorado near Hot Sulphur Springs.
The Williams Fork fire is one of four major fires burning in Colorado right now. The other fires include Pine Gulch fire (near Grand Junction), Grizzly Creek fire (near Glenwood Springs) and Cameron Peak fire (near Red Feather Lakes).
