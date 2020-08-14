A fire sparked Friday on Colorado's Western Slope in Grand County grew to 823 acres by the afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire was burning in the Southern Williams Fork Valley on U.S. Forest Service land and prompted mandatory evacuations about 5 p.m., the Grand County Office of Emergency Management said on Facebook.
County officials also ordered the evacuations of nearby campgrounds, Sugar Loaf and South Fork and several road closures, including County Roads 14, 30, 50 and 3, the county said.
The fire was burning in beetle-killed trees and air support has been called in, the Forest Service said on Twitter.
It is the fourth fire to start in Colorado in recent days.
The Grizzly Creek fire, burning near Glenwood Springs, has grown to a total acreage of around 13,441 acres, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday.
The fire, which has closed I-70, is the state's top priority for wildfire resources with 352 firefighters working against the blaze. Read more here.
