A fire sparked Friday on Colorado's Western Slope in Grand County and grew to over 1,300 acres by the evening as nearly 100 personnel fight it, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
As of Saturday morning it is zero percent contained, officials say.
The Williams Fork fire is displaying extreme fire behavior as it continues moving northeast, according to officials.
The fire was burning in the Southern Williams Fork Valley on U.S. Forest Service land and prompted mandatory evacuations about 5 p.m., the Grand County Office of Emergency Management said on Facebook.
County officials also ordered the evacuations of nearby campgrounds, Sugar Loaf and South Fork and several road closures.
The fire was burning in beetle-killed trees and air support has been called in, the Forest Service said on Twitter.
Awesome time lapse of the Williams Fork Fire smoke plume seen from Fraser. Video courtesy of belovedwoodco ...#williamsforkfire #wildlandfire #wildlandfirefighting #wildlandfirephotos #grandcounrycolorado… https://t.co/vxvUHtm3Oj— Grand County, Colorado (@grandcountygov) August 15, 2020
It is the fourth fire to start in Colorado in recent days.
- Grizzly Creek fire spares Hanging Lake but keeps I-70 closed
- Cameron Peak fire west of Fort Collins forces evacuations
- Pine Gulch fire just will not quit as it burns nearly 75,000 acres