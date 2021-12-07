120820-news-gives 1.jpg (copy) (copy)

Colorado Gives Day is an annual event to encourage philanthropy in Colorado through online giving. There are more than 2,900 nonprofits to support on Colorado Gives Day, including many in Colorado Springs. One of the nonprofits is Safe Place for Pets, which supports terminally ill people with care for their pets. Gazette file photo.

Feeling generous?

Tuesday is Colorado Gives Day, where anyone can donate to more than 3,000 vetted nonprofits throughout Colorado in the 24-hour period that started midnight and lasts until 11:59 p.m. at https://www.coloradogives.org.

Colorado Gives Day

Donors gave a record $50 million last year to Colorado nonprofits during the fundraiser, which accepts donations year-round on its website.

The philanthropic drive started in 2010 and is a project of Community First Foundation and FirstBank. The event has raised more than $307 million for Colorado’s nonprofits since it began.

Nonprofit categories include animal-related, arts, health, education, human services, civil rights, mental health, community improvement and others.

In 2020:

  • The exact amount raised last year was $50,050,610.
  • More than 225,440 donations were made to 2,828 organizations.
  • Amounts ranged from $5 to $200,000.
  • The average donation was $221.
  • The top three categories receiving donations were: Human Services, Animal-Related and Arts, Culture & Humanities.
  • 64,381 donations were $50 or less.
 

