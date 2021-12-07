Feeling generous?
Tuesday is Colorado Gives Day, where anyone can donate to more than 3,000 vetted nonprofits throughout Colorado in the 24-hour period that started midnight and lasts until 11:59 p.m. at https://www.coloradogives.org.
Donors gave a record $50 million last year to Colorado nonprofits during the fundraiser, which accepts donations year-round on its website.
The philanthropic drive started in 2010 and is a project of Community First Foundation and FirstBank. The event has raised more than $307 million for Colorado’s nonprofits since it began.
Nonprofit categories include animal-related, arts, health, education, human services, civil rights, mental health, community improvement and others.
In 2020:
- The exact amount raised last year was $50,050,610.
- More than 225,440 donations were made to 2,828 organizations.
- Amounts ranged from $5 to $200,000.
- The average donation was $221.
- The top three categories receiving donations were: Human Services, Animal-Related and Arts, Culture & Humanities.
- 64,381 donations were $50 or less.