Will our pets get us sick from coronavirus? Veterinarians weigh in

While we stay at home, wear masks and maintain social distance from other humans to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19, should we worry about the creatures slobbering and sneezing at our feet, on our laps and in our faces?
Despite recent news stories about a zoo tiger contracting the disease caused by the coronavirus, experts say we shouldn’t be concerned our pets will make us sick, or vice versa.
“I am more worried about catching it from somebody else — and I’m wearing a mask — than I am about catching it from one of my patients,” said Kelly Hutchison, an associate veterinarian at Westside Animal Hospital in Colorado Springs, which like many vet offices is still taking critical and emergency appointments.
The novel coronavirus is a “zoonotic” disease believed to have jumped from wildlife to humans at a market in China, but — to date — that’s the only known instance where it’s moved from animals to people.
And while there have been a handful of cases globally of animals contracting the virus from humans, including two dogs in Hong Kong, a cat in Belgium and recently a “coughing tiger” at the Bronx Zoo who’d been cared for by an asymptomatic keeper, there’s been no evidence that pets can transmit the virus to humans.
Pets provide benefits during the isolation of stay-at-home orders, research shows. Studies have found that having a companion animal around can boost your mood, life and job satisfaction, as well as provide comic relief during conference calls when working from home during the pandemic shutdown.
In fact, 86% of respondents to a recent survey by Rover.com said spending time with their pets helped them deal with the stress of being shut in under stay-at-home orders with a constant stream of anxiety-stoking news.
Hutchison still takes precautions with her family, human, canine and feline.
After work and before interacting with her family — a dog, two cats, husband and 5-year-old daughter — she changes her clothes and leaves her shoes in the garage, she said.
“I am practicing an abundance of caution,” she said.
Dogs and cats are susceptible to a number of coronaviruses they don’t transmit to people, the most common of which lead to gastro-intestinal issues. On the rare occasions the virus behind COVID-19 has been found in animals, it appears to cause only mild symptoms — nothing like what thousands of humans have faced.
“[T]he virus appears to be less severe if a cat contracts COVID-19 from a human than in a human-to-human transmission,” said Dr. Zac Pilossoph, consulting veterinarian for Healthy Paws Pet Insurance. But “if infected, cats can then easily spread the virus to other cats the same way humans do, through respiratory droplets.”
Such was the case at the Bronx Zoo, where seven tigers and lions ultimately came down with symptoms.
As it is for humans, getting a pet tested isn’t automatic.
“You can’t just go to your veterinarian and ask us to test,” Hutchison said. “If you were concerned, we would have to contact the state veterinarian, there would have to be enough proof, we would be going through all the proper channels and being very careful.”
She said she’s not aware of pets, in Colorado Springs or nationwide, that have tested positive for coronavirus.
“The American Veterinary Medicine Association is working closely with the (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and as far as they can tell right now, as far as this morning, there have been no diagnosed cases in companion animals in the United States,” she said Tuesday.
So go ahead and scratch your dog behind the ears or rub its tummy. But consider keeping social distance with other animals as well as their owners, just in case the pet’s fur was previously touched by a person infected with the virus.
“We do know that the primary way that this virus is transmitted is respiratory. However, it is possible it could be transmitted via fomite, a contaminated surface or object,” Hutchison said.
Although the odds are “negligible,” dog or cat fur could potentially serve as such a surface, she said.
“What they’re saying … is that it’s a lot easier to transmit it on a nonporous surface, like a countertop or a door knob, than a porous surface, like money or pet fur,” Hutchison said.
“There’s something about a porous surface that can trap it, making it harder to contract it just through touch. That being said, I am not petting other people’s dogs at the dog park right now.”
Pet owners, and especially those showing signs of possibly having the virus, should practice good hygiene, personally and when it comes to their pets, she said.
“What they’re recommending, just to be extra cautious, is that if you’re showing signs of upper respiratory (illness), or you are one of those people that has to be quarantined, if you can have somebody else take care of your pets, then great,” Hutchison said.
If that’s not possible, keep pets inside.
“If a cat may have been exposed to an infected human, take the precautions of quarantining them, not handling the cat, and washing hands frequently,” Pilossoph said.
In general, he said, keep pets away from animals or people outside the home, keep an eye on their behaviors and avoid exposure to respiratory secretions.
“The same principles that we’re taking for human protection should be applied to furry family members — cats and dogs alike,” he said.