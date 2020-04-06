With Colorado’s five largest public school districts announcing last Friday that in-person classes won’t resume this semester, when will Pikes Peak region superintendents decide the fate of more than 124,000 students?
Leaders of the area’s 17 public school districts have discussed the issue, and, for now, they’re sticking to Gov. Jared Polis’ edict that schools be closed through April 30 to contain the coronavirus, said Walt Cooper, superintendent of Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 and chairman of the Pikes Peak Area Superintendents’ group.
“I don’t know that we feel a need to make that decision,” he said Monday. “We’ve all committed to remote learning, and on a call Friday with the governor, he indicated he would announce the last week of this month either ending, extending or modifying his decision about April 30.”
There are “a few differing opinions” among the region’s school superintendents, but they’ve all agreed to follow the lead of the governor and county health departments, Cooper said.
Thus, “Nobody has felt compelled to make a decision or announcement," he said.
If schools don't reopen, nothing would change in terms of the remote learning systems that each district has developed, Cooper added.
Private schools in the area also appear to be waiting for further direction from local and state authorities.
“No determination has been made yet about when or if in-person classes will resume at Fountain Valley School this spring,” spokesman James Hill said in an email.
An "overwhelming majority" of students, parents and teachers at St. Mary’s High School in Colorado Springs want the school to reopen, President Rob Rysavy said.
Local parochial schools also are taking a wait-and-see position, he said , but could try to return if the governor lifts the isolation order.
“We would very much like to be back to in-person teaching before the end of the semester," Rysavy said. "Will we be able to do that? We don't know.”
Colorado Springs Christian Schools also has not yet decided, executive direct Diane Meeter said.
With Pueblo District 70's announcement Monday that students won't return to classes through May, 18 of the state's 178 public school districts have said they will not hold in-person classes for the rest of the academic year. The decisions followed the governor’s April 1 order that schools continue remote learning through April 30.
Polis' initial executive order shut down schools from March 23 through April 17, and the governor has said several times it's increasingly unlikely schools would be able to reopen. But last week’s decree did not rule out the possibility of reopening.
The last day Pikes Peak region schools were in session was March 13. Many started remote or distance learning for students the week of March 16, then took spring break, and returned last week or this week to the new instructional format.
One thought is “if it would be possible for us to resume to get kids back together, even if it was for a day or two, not necessarily for academic reasons," Cooper said.
In a weekly email sent to parents on Friday, Academy School District 20 Superintendent Tom Gregory voiced a similar sentiment.
“If we can only return for a week or two, the sense of celebration and corresponding closure will far outweigh the urgency of making a decision today,” he said. “While I acknowledge and understand making a decision now may provide one piece of certainty during uncertain times, I remain hopeful that the end of the year may allow students and staff to participate in traditional end-of-year events.”
Gregory, who heads the region's largest school district of more than 26,100 students, said he believes an announcement about whether the suspension of in-person classes will continue will “come no later than the week of April 20.”
Cooper said the topic is likely to resurface during this week’s remote superintendents’ meeting.
