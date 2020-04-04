After Nazi Germany attacked Poland and the rest of Europe in 1940, President Franklin Roosevelt took to the floor of Congress to rally a nation.
“These are ominous days,” the president said in a solemn tone, “days whose swift and shocking developments force every neutral nation to look to its defenses …”
Sound familiar?
He asked for appropriations to build an army and mobilize the country, punctuated by a dramatic call for a staggering productive capacity of 50,000 planes a year, which in 12 months would put America ahead of Germany.
U.S. Steel Chairman Edward Stettinius said it seemed at first “like an utterly impossible goal; but it caught the imagination of Americans, who had always believed they could accomplish the impossible.”
Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin wrote in “No Ordinary Time” that, “By laying down the gauntlet in such a sensational way, by projecting on his audience his own faith in the ability of the American people to respond to crisis, Roosevelt seemed to cast a spell upon members of the House and the Senate, who sprang to their feet and began applauding wildly.”
Within the next year, Roosevelt got 18,466 planes. By the end of 1942, he already had the impossible: 65,373 planes had been built. By 1943, 159,226, and by the end of the war, 300,000 planes. Let’s write that out for impact: three hundred thousand planes.
I keep thinking about those planes during this virus crisis because, you know, this is still America and I still believe we can accomplish the impossible. If we can build 300,000 planes in a few short years, we can build 300,000 ventilators in a few short months. They are much less complicated.
And we need them just as bad.
Colorado is short some 7,000 ventilators, Gov. Jared Polis said this week. He also has said that the supplies being sent by the Strategic National Stockpile have been far short of what the state needs.
“I can't begin to express to you the frustration" for getting those supplies from the federal government, Polis said.
Just as Colorado’s medical needs are ramping up, Department of Homeland Security officials were reporting that the federal government’s emergency stockpile of masks, gloves, ventilators and other medical supplies is nearly depleted already. That has left the Trump administration and states like Colorado to compete for gear in a Wild-West-style online marketplace.
“It’s like being on eBay with 50 other states, bidding on a ventilator” New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said last week.
Governors have been pleading with federal authorities for supplies, but distribution has happened unevenly, with some such as Polis saying they have received a fraction of the supplies they have asked for.
Polis sent a letter to Vice President Mike Pence recently asking for 2 million N95 masks, 10,000 ventilators, 880,000 face shields and 720,000 surgical gowns.
So far, he’s received 11% of the masks, 40% of the face shields and 14% of the surgical gowns he's asked for.
Of the 10,000 ventilators Polis has sought, Colorado has received zero.
Florida on the other hand, has received 100% of its first two requests, and both President Trump and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis have recently talked about their close relationship.
Some states like Oklahoma and Kentucky have received more than requested, while states like Colorado, Massachusetts and Maine have received only a fraction.
Trump said recently the U.S. government has a stockpile of nearly 10,000 ventilators but has kept close hold on them so they can be deployed quickly to states that need them.
Is politics playing a part in who gets equipment and who doesn't, who lives and who dies?
"I’m pushing these guys as hard as I can," the governor said. "We're looking at every possible way" to have those supplies sooner.
Governors around the country have complained that the process for distributing medical supplies from the strategic stockpile is “byzantine,” beset by shortages, inefficiencies and disorder.
Trump has made the situation more complicated by saying he is not inclined to speak to local officials who are insufficiently appreciative of the administration’s efforts.
“All I want them to do — very simple — I want them to be appreciative,” he said recently. "I don’t want them to say things that aren’t true. I want them to be appreciative.”
That does not describe Polis.
Polis has been highly unappreciative of the Trump administration’s handling of coronavirus.
The first time he expressed frustration was on March 13, when he complained about the lack of early action by the Trump administration to ensure early testing.
“Those early steps could have made a difference," Polis said. “There’s nothing I or any other governor could have done earlier.”
On March 16, the governor continued to criticize the Trump administration's response, telling reporters that a call with the president was "frustratingly general" and of limited value.
Polis on March 20 slammed Trump on national television as a "socialist," suggesting the president is more interested in offering "bailouts" to large corporations than small businesses impacted by the coronavirus.
In his press conference on March 22, he said, “In many ways I couldn’t imagine our nation’s response could have been so slow. Like many governors around the country, I’m furious that, as the leader of the free world, we’re being forced to close down many businesses and restaurants and bars because the United States, unlike South Korea, unlike Taiwan, didn’t have enough tests, enough personal protection equipment, or ventilators to properly manage care for those who would get this virus.
“The government essentially told us we were on our own to get medical equipment. ’Try getting it yourselves,’ was the quote. So based on these developments, it’s clear to me, like all governors across the country, we as states need to play an unprecedented role in securing our own supply chains for protective equipment and ventilators to deal with the virus. And we are, and we will …"
Colorado, in fact, has ordered gear from other sources. The Chinese province of Hunan is sending 10,000 masks to Colorado, said Polis, who considered sending a plane to China to acquire masks.
Meanwhile, is Colorado being punished for Polis’ directness, for his lack of “appreciation”?
Recently, there seemed to be a bit of a thaw between Polis and Trump. The governor asked the federal government to declare Colorado a disaster area, and a week ago Saturday Polis received word from Trump that the request, backed by most of the state's congressional delegation, had been granted. It will free up additional emergency resources for Colorado, Polis said Monday, such as paying for National Guard and other disaster needs.
But we have yet to receive a single ventilator.
If politics is getting in the way of saving lives, this is not my grandfather’s America. We need to revive our all-for-one, one-for-all, Rosie the Riveter can-do spirit if we’re gonna get through this thing.
We need to remember those 300,000 planes.