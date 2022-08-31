One woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a bear attack in New Castle Wednesday morning, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced.

Just after 2 a.m., Colorado State Patrol notified Parks and Wildlife officials that a woman had been attacked by a bear. Officials said the woman saw the lid to her hot tub was partially removed and went outside put it back on. As she was doing so, officials said she noticed a bear coming out of the tree charging at her.

Parks and Wildlife said the bear, later determined to be a sow, scratched the woman, lacerating her arm. The woman also had scratches on her back. She escaped and got back inside her home, where she called dialed 911.

New Castle police found a total of four bears, the sow and her three cubs at the scene. Parks and Wildlife authorized police to shoot and kill the sow. The four had been spotted in the area before the attack but had not been aggressive.

Early in the investigation, Parks and Wildlife officials could not determine whether the sow or a cub had attacked the woman. As a result, CPW euthanized one of the cubs.

Once they determined the sow was the attacker, CPW began the process of sending the remaining two cubs to a rehabilitation facility.

The sow's remains will be sent to a CPW lab for a necropsy.