A Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer made a small departure from protocol to help an injured deer on Friday, according to social media posts from the state agency.

Officer Aaron Berscheid responded to calls about a mule deer buck that was limping, in obvious pain, and discovered that the animal had a piece of metal stuck on its hoof.

Wildlife officers are typically reluctant to sedate animals because “it can be so stressful on them that they die,” the agency said. On Friday, though, Berscheid decided that a sedative might be the best way to remove the metal and give the deer a chance at recovery.

After putting the deer to sleep and removing the obstruction, Berscheid massaged and rocked the deer to revive it.

“After some tense minutes, the deer began to move,” officials said. “Ultimately, it sat up and recovered under a deck.”