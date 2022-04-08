Park rangers are asking for the public's assistance in finding the skull and antler of a beloved, deceased elk in Rocky Mountain National Park, officials with the park announced Friday.
The elk, known as Kahuna, Bruno or Big Thirds, was injured during mating season and died recently. Officials said it is believed the elk died of natural causes last month.
Park rangers are now investigating the theft of the elk's skull and antler. Rangers believed the two items were taken from the elk's carcass between March 20 and 22.
"The skull and antlers of this popular elk were cut and illegally removed from Rocky Mountain National Park," officials said in a release. "This elk’s remains should be allowed to return to the earth in Rocky Mountain National Park, where he brought much joy to thousands of park visitors over many years. Please help the park protect wildlife by reporting any suspicious activity."
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the park's tip line at 970-586-1393.