A herd of bighorn sheep near Garden of the Gods was relocated Tuesday by Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff — a project two years in the making.

Parks and Wildlife staff dropped a 70-by-70-foot net over nearly two dozen bighorn sheep they had lured with apple pulp. In the 90 minutes that followed, the team blindfolded and restricted the legs of the sheep as they untangled them. The team then sedated them and assessed their health while searching for disease. Each sheep received an ear tag, and some were given transmitting collars before they were loaded into a trailer for shipment to Beaver Creek State Wildlife Area near Penrose, officials said in a news release.

Once there, the sheep were loaded into bright orange pouches, attached to a helicopter sling and flown into Beaver Creek Canyon near Victor to restore a herd that has been hit hard by disease.

The 21 sheep chosen come from a Rampart herd that numbers 130, one of the most prolific in the state. With any luck, they'll be as resilient as the original herd which was relocated from Tarryall Reservoir in South Park in 1944, officials said.

Bighorn sheep were on the brink of extinction due to disease and market hunting in the 1880s. A ban on hunting in 1885 protected the remaining sheep, but the species needed a little extra push to fully rebound, officials said.

After four years of planning, biologists in 1944 captured 27 bighorn sheep using alfalfa, salt blocks and apple pulp to lure them into a 1.5-acre corral. The 27 sheep were used to restore herds near Georgetown, in Glenwood Canyon and near Garden of the Gods by accident.

The herd that ended up settling in the Rampart Range was originally set to be released on Pikes Peak. The truck transporting them broke down in Green Mountain Falls, however. In response, the drivers simply released the 14 sheep on board. The drivers hoped the animals would go up the mountain; instead they settled in the Rampart Range.

The relocation didn't come without challenges: One sheep was killed as the herd was standing on the tracks of the Colorado Midland Railroad when an ore train collided with it.

The 13 survivors settled above Colorado Springs. State relocation efforts were largely successful, with Colorado's population rebounding to approximately 3,500 sheep in 1953. Today, their number is 7,000 across the state, spilt up amongst around 80 herds. Only 18 herds have not been supplemented by relocated sheep.