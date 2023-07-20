A nearly two-year investigation into the illegal shooting of a bull moose in Teller County led to the conviction of a suspected poacher from Kansas, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Wednesday.

On July 10, Steven Samuelson, 33, of Oakley, Kan., pleaded guilty to felony willful destruction of wildlife as well as multiple misdemeanor charges, including hunting without a valid big-game license, illegal possession of wildlife, and hunting in a "careless manner," CPW said in a news release.

The wildlife department said its Colorado Springs office received a call in September 2021 reporting that a bull moose had been shot with an arrow in a wooded area north of Divide.

With the help of the public, CPW officers were led to the scene and concluded that a suspected poacher had illegally shot the moose before attempting to "remove the head," but failing.

Samuelson then laid tree branches and sticks over the carcass "in an attempt to hide it," the release stated.

Game-camera footage from the site captured time stamps and photos of Samuelson.

“This moose was treated unethically and that is something we take very seriously,” said Travis Sauder, assistant area wildlife manager for the Pikes Peak region. “We are fortunate [that] members of the public share our passion for wildlife and helped us catch the poacher. We rely on honest sportspeople to help us solve these types of cases.”

Sauder and another officer drove to Kansas and, with the help of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, confronted Samuelson at his workplace and executed a search warrant at the suspect's home, CPW said.

Samuelson faces nearly $20,000 in fines and a two-year deferred jail sentence, which will be waived if Samuelson obeys the terms of his plea agreement, CPW said. He also received two years of unsupervised probation.

Samuelson also surrendered the compound bow used to shoot the moose.

Since being reintroduced to Colorado in 1978, moose numbers hover around 3,000 throughout the state.

Anybody with information of a possible crime against wildlife is encouraged to contact CPW's Operation Game Thief at 877-265-6648 or [email protected].