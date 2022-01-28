Two orphaned bear cubs have settled in for a long nap on Pikes Peak.
The two male cubs, who have been in the care of humans since the death of their mother last summer, were tranquilized Friday and transported to a den built for them on Pikes Peak to start a new life in the wild.
An orphan bear Cub is carried by stretcher from the cage to a bear trap for the ride up to Pike's peak. pic.twitter.com/UXXdaG1hKQ— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) January 28, 2022
Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife's Southeast Region Office explained the rehabilitation process Friday. In July, someone shot and killed the cubs' mom near Woodland Park. The cubs were sedated and taken to Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation in Wetmore, a nonprofit where they were taught the past few months to fear humans and were fed natural foods like herbs, nuts and berries to get their nutrition back up before being released.
The hope for the newly released bears, who are about a year old, is to "get a new lease on life in the wild," the wildlife office said in a tweet. They "will spend the rest of the winter in hibernation and will emerge in the spring as free, wild bears."
To protect the bears, the den's location was not disclosed.
"Today is a culmination of all the hard work by officers that day and, of course, the dedication of those rehabbers over the last few months," said Travis Sauder, a district wildlife manager in Teller County. "We'll take these bears up into a natural setting and put them into an artificial den to try to mimic that natural hibernation that they go through."
He added, "Hopefully when they wake up in the spring, they'll just go back out on the landscape and do only bear stuff."
The bears are tagged, thanks to a partnership with Cheyenne Mountain Zoo that provided GPS equipment to keep track of them, Sauder said. The tags will "give really neat insight into where these bears go when they wake up, how long they stay in the den and their long-term survivorship."
This process helps the bear population grow, Sauder said.
"Bears have a unique breeding cycle," he said. "(Female bears) don't become sexually mature until they're 5 years old and they only breed every other year. So anytime that we can save a bear and put it back out, it's not only a huge win for the bear population, but it's also a great win for us and all the effort that we put into saving these guys."
Officials are still looking for the person who shot the cubs' mother. Anyone with that information is asked to call CPW at 719-227-5200 or 877-265-6648 or email at game.thief@state.co.us.