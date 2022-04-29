wild horses 2a.JPG

A horse grazes at Piceance-East Douglas Herd Management Area in western Colorado. Photo by Cindy Day

Lab tests confirmed that a previously "unknown, highly contagious" disease, which killed nearly 100 wild horses in a state run facility in Canon City, is equine influenza virus, the Bureau of Land Management announced Friday.

The disease, not uncommon to wild and domestic horses, caused a respiratory disease outbreak mostly among the Wild Horse and Burro Facility's West Douglas horses, which were rounded up near the states northwestern border after wildfires impacted their habitat in 2021, the agency said.

Some 10-20% of the facility's horse population are showing signs of milder influenza, but they are not horses from West Douglas, the agency said.

Testing also revealed some of the horses contracted equine herpes viruses that commonly appear in healthy horses. The agency was unsure to what extent the herpes viruses could also be playing a role in the severity of the horses' sickness, the agency said.

Colorado Springs weather: High winds blow dust, increase fire danger Friday

“The Bureau of Land Management will review operations at the Canon City facility to prevent future outbreaks like this from occurring,” said BLM Colorado Acting Associate State Director Ben Gruber.

The facility is home to 2,550 horses, 94 of which have died, will continue to be under voluntary quarantine with no horses allowed to leave the premises for the foreseeable future, the agency said.

Masked woman shoots into Colorado Springs apartment, police say

Tags

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments