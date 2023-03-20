A man seated in a hot tub was injured when a mountain lion clawed his head near a Colorado resort Saturday, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department reported.

Around 10 p.m., wildlife officers responded to the rental home in a "heavily wooded subdivision" roughly five miles west of Nathrop, near Buena Vista, the press release said.

The man told officers that he and his wife had been sitting in the in-ground hot tub, located away from the house, around 8 p.m. when he "felt something grab his head." The couple began to scream and splash water at the animal and used a flashlight to identify it as a mountain lion, CPW said.

The mountain lion retreated about 20 feet from the hot tub and then moved up the hill where it "crouched down and continued to watch the couple," the release said. The couple then called the property owner, who contacted Parks and Wildlife. Officers attempted to track the lion along nearby Chalk Creek, but no tracks were found in the frozen snow and a trap was set.

According to CPW, the man received four scratches on top of his head but was able to clean the wound without medical assistance.

“We think it's likely the mountain lion saw the man’s head move in the darkness at ground-level but didn’t recognize the people in the hot tub,” said Sean Shepherd, Salida-based Area Wildlife Manager. “The couple did the right thing by making noise and shining a light on the lion. Although this victim had only minor injuries, we take this incident seriously. We have alerted neighbors and posted signs warning of lion activity. And we will continue to track the lion and lion activity.”

In the event of a mountain lion encounter, Parks and Wildlife urges the public to:

• Never turn and run;

• Speak in a deep, calm voice. If it doesn't leave, yell loudly;

• Raise arms, wave a coat, brandish a stick or throw rocks or other belongings if it approaches;

• Fight back aggressively if it attacks;

• And report an aggressive lion to CPW immediately or call 911.

To reduce the chances of an encounter, children should be kept close when outdoors, especially at dusk or dawn, CPW said. Good outdoor lighting and the removal of shrubs, bushes and large rocks can eliminate hiding places. Pets should be brought indoors at night or kept in a covered kennel, and pet food or bird feeders that attrack mountain lion prey should be removed.

More information on mountain lion encounters can be found here.