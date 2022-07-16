“Never love a wild thing,” Holly Golightly advises a suitor in Truman Capote's “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
“That was Doc’s mistake,” she said. “He was always lugging home wild things. A hawk with a hurt wing. One time it was a full-grown bobcat with a broken leg.
“But you can’t give your heart to a wild thing,” she further warns. “The more you do, the stronger they get. Until they’re strong enough to run into the woods. Or fly into a tree. Then a taller tree. Then the sky. That’s how you’ll end up, Mr. Bell if you let yourself love a wild thing. You’ll end up looking at the sky.”
Some of us can’t help it, of course. We simply love wild things even if they do run away, make us go to extraordinary lengths and do maniacal things, or appear only fleetingly in our lives.
Colorado, with its close proximity to the wild, probably has more than its share of such hopeless cases.
And we lovers of wild things will dutifully go high up into the hills this weekend or next to get our fill of the megabursts of wildflowers flecking our alpine meadows this summer. Those flowers will be way up near timberline, elusive and they won’t stay long, therefore we must shirk our chores and climb into our 4WDs and go deep backcountry to pay homage before the super bloom is past its prime. There is simply no other choice.
The columbine and Indian paintbrush and lupine and blue bells and elephant heads are such delicate things in such inhospitable climes, I always worry that some year I’ll go up and they won’t have come back.
And some years the conditions aren’t right — not enough snowmelt to feed them proper — and they are truly impossible to find, hidden away in only the remotest places.
But some years are better than others, and this seems to be a good one.
Midsummer is when the highest number of varieties are blooming at one time, and Colorado has a host of them — more than 1,500 native types in the Crested Butte area alone, by some counts.
And that is the reason Crested Butte was designated by the state legislature as the Wildflower Capital of Colorado. It’s annual 10-day Wildflower Festival finishes up this weekend, with wildflower-finding workshops, hikes, painting and photography lessons, even wildflower cooking classes (the Columbine is edible) and something called geobotany to boot.
Wildflower Festival guide Rick Reavis, who’s been involved with the festival for over 10 years, says Crested Butte’s geology is uniquely suited to wildflowers, in that the sponge-like shale in the valley slowly releases meltwater from the snowpack to keep the wildflowers regularly watered even without rainfall. Said Reavis: “Crested Butte is in this environment of isolation that has allowed the flowers to evolve here, to change here, do well,” according to comments shared by Olivia Murphy-Welconish, assistant director of the festival.
Founded in 1986, the festival has since grown from a small weekend thing run by a few volunteers to a 10-day happening offering nearly 200 events each summer, according to Murphy-Welconish.
Crested Butte may be the capital, but I can’t imagine a better blanket of wildflowers than I saw high up on Imogene Pass and nearby in Yankee Boy Basin outside of Ouray recently.
And the roads in and out of Telluride are aflame with so much Indian paintbrush among the pines it looks like Christmas Canyon down there. And I’ve seen brilliant bouquets near Larkspur and Golden, too. Boulderites tell me Boulder’s hiking paths are lined with them right now. Others tell me the trails around Mt. Evans are insane with patches of untamed color.
The bright red Indian paintbrush is one of the most prolific in Colorado. There are a couple native legends about how Indian paintbrush got its name, my favorite being about how, back before recorded time, the only color on the earth was wildflowers. A chief told a curious boy that no one had taken the time yet to paint the rest of the world. So the boy made it his mission to gather all the most colorful of the wildflowers and use them as paintbrushes to finish the job.
I’m thinking the boy did an especially good job with Colorado, painting with our state flower, the blue Columbine, whose blue petals are the same color as Colorado’s blue sky; the white petals the snow; and the yellow stamen the gold that brought so many prospectors and OC's — Original Coloradans — to the state.
My son once observed that the Columbine looks exactly like an X-Wing Fighter in “Star Wars,” and I’ve never been able to see them the same way since.
Unfortunately, it’s illegal to pick them in Colorado, so you can’t just pluck one up and swoosh it around.
I’ve tried picking other wildflowers and bringing them home to put in a vase after a visit to the high country. But something just doesn’t feel right about that. Roses and tulips and daises are OK in my kitchen, but wildflowers aren’t meant to be cut and tamed. Bringing them into your house takes the wild out of them. You've got to go appreciate them on their terms, in their natural habitat.
And what we love about them isn’t just their beauty, but they fact that they stubbornly grow wherever they want to, all on their own. No one has to plant them, trim them, or water them, their seeds just blow in the wind and they somehow find their own purchase on meager mountain soil. I’ve even seen them growing out of rock.
True wildness, like true freedom — as opposed to say, libertine hedonism — makes us all feel a little freer, I think. If these gorgeous splashes of red and purple and yellow and crimson can make the world their garden and shine brightly in the harshest of conditions, then maybe, oh maybe, so can we.
“You belong among the wildflowers,” Tom Petty sang.
“You belong somewhere you feel free.”
So hurry up you incurable wild-lovers. You know who you are. Get up there before they’ve all disappeared and, once again, you are waiting until next year and left like Holly's suitors looking longingly, hopelessly, pathetically at the sky.