The death toll at the Cañon City Wild Horse and Burro facility reached 140 horses due to an influenza outbreak as of Monday, records from the Bureau of Land Management’s web site show.

Tuesday marked the first day since the outbreak began April 23 that a horse had not died.

The deaths have been attributed to the spread of a equine influenza virus. All of the horses affected are from the West Douglas herd, which were brought to the facility in July and August of last year during an emergency rescue following a wildfire in their habitat, officials with the BLM said. However, despite the near nine-month stay at the facility, an investigation conducted by a United States Department of Agriculture veterinarian noted that all the affected horses were either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or very recently vaccinated. BLM officials said it is protocol to have a wild horse vaccinated after removing it from the wild.

Wild horse advocates have questioned the BLM's vaccination policies including suggesting a minimum vaccination date to ensure adequate time for the horses' immune system to build up while in pens, the American Wild Horse Campaign noted in a release sent Tuesday.

"This is a wake-up call that wild horses are safest in the wild. We can’t keep piling more horses into a broken system while underutilizing scientifically proven fertility control treatments that would allow more horses to remain free,” said Scott Wilson, American Wild Horse Campaign Denver-based board member, in a news release. “Wild horses, a national treasure and source of American pride, have the legally protected right to roam Western lands."

According to BLM officials, however, there may be more to the story than just ensuring horses are vaccinated on time.

The May 10 situation report from the organization said that testing has revealed the presence of other factors in addition to equine influenza as potential reasons behind the deaths. Of note, testing has shown that the horses may have also suffered from streptococcus equi subspecies zooepidemicus, known commonly as strep zoo or the animal equivalent of strep throat, officials said.

According to BLM officials, influenza was one of the causes initially identified but further testing has shown that the reasons for death may be multifactorial. Officials said "this is more complicated than whether or not the horses were vaccinated."

"These findings support the initial clinical assessment that the respiratory disease and mortality seen at the facility is likely a multifactorial respiratory disease complex that includes the equine influenza virus, bacterial pathogens that are common in the environment and among all types of horses as well as environmental and host specific cofactors and comorbidities," the report reads. "On site clinical evaluations and sampling as well as laboratory testing including DNA analysis and work to identify specific types and strains of the virus and bacteria involved are ongoing."