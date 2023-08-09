One person was hospitalized Tuesday after being bitten by a rattlesnake while riding a bike in a popular park in Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported Wednesday.

Just before 4:40 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to Ute Valley Park in the Rockrimmon area for the reported bite. Crews with American Medical Response took the patient to Penrose Hospital by 5 p.m., CSFD said.

Officials said the bite victim was "successfully" treated due to personnel's "rapid response" times.

"This is an important reminder that rattlesnakes are very present in Colorado Springs," the department said.

Most rattlesnake sightings have occurred in places like Garden of the Gods, Ute Valley Park and other open areas, though officials note that the rattlesnakes — Colorado's only venomous snake species — can dwell anywhere in the city.

Avoidance is the best tactic when encountering a rattlesnake, officials said. Colorado Parks and Wildlife previously told The Gazette that outdoor-goers are more prone to snake bites during the warmer months, which see an uptick in both snake and human activity.

People should be most vigilant early in the morning and in the late afternoon, when the snakes are most active and seek sunlight to increase their body temperature.

If given plenty of space on a trail, rattlesnakes are unlikely to attack. CPW discourages the use of headphones and earbuds while on the trail, as rattlesnakes generally seek to avoid confrontation but will use their characteristic tail rattle as an "auditory warning" before striking.

In the event of a rattlesnake bite, CSPD advises that the victim move away from the snake, remain calm and call 911 immediately.

Click or tap here for a detailed list of information on rattlesnakes and how to prevent or attend to a rattlesnake bite.