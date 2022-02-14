Even for someone who sees bighorn sheep regularly, the sight is always a delight.
“It’s always a joy and it’s always exciting,” said Bret Tennis, the parks operations administrator at Garden of the Gods. “It’s one of those animals you appreciate each time and notice something new.”
His office of the last 16 years at the park has afforded him with prime bighorn sheep sightings. That is, when they choose to venture into view.
As Tennis has observed, the animals will show up on random days to Garden of the Gods. They don’t stick to a schedule.
“I have tried to figure out their patterns,” he said. “There’s no rhyme or reason for it.”
This adds an element of surprise to Bighorn Sheep Day, the annual event celebrating Colorado’s state mammal.
Returning for its 17th year on Saturday at Garden of the Gods, Bighorn Sheep Day is put on by Visit Colorado Springs and Colorado Parks and Recreation with the goal of raising awareness about wildlife conservation.
Festivities include nature walks, displays with live animals, games, crafts, visits from costumed characters and giveaways.
A lineup of presentations includes one about animals native to Colorado by Nature's Educators and another about the Rampart Range bighorns, the herd of about 100 animals that have found a home in Colorado Springs.
The free event typically draws more than 4,000 attendees. Most of those people are probably hoping to see some bighorn sheep.
While there’s no guarantee of an up-close sighting, staff will have high-powered telescopes on hand to help search for sheep in the distance.
Some of the iconic animals will likely be within view, with the Rampage Range herd setting up camp near Queens Canyon since 1946.
Even from far away, bighorn sheep have a way of impressing.
“They’re kind of majestic,” Tennis said. “They’ve got a unique look to them and they have personality and character.”
The event is one way to bring visitors to Garden of the Gods during the winter season, a slower time for the park.
“We want to provide some programs that locals are more likely to enjoy,” Tennis said.
It also serves as a reminder. On most days, there’s plenty to see at Garden of the Gods. And there’s a chance to see bighorn sheep.
“The more you learn about them, the more you appreciate them,” he said. “And the more you appreciate them, the more you want to protect them and advocate for them.”