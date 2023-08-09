Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocated two beavers from Colorado Springs to Pueblo, where the agency says the animals' engineering talents (knack for building dams) will be more appreciated.

Wildlife officials trapped the semiaquatic rodents last week on a property near the Springs after their dams were deemed a nuisance, the agency wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

One of the few animals to truly modify their habitat, beavers build dams that can slow a river or stream's current, recharge groundwater, reduce erosion and create natural barriers to wildfires.

In 2021, Parks and Wildlife approved the beaver as a wetlands program priority species, meaning wetland restoration projects designed to benefit Colorado’s beaver population are given a higher priority, according to the agency's website.

“From an ecological perspective, beavers are good for watersheds,” an article on the site states.

“Beavers cutting aspen, willow and other trees will cause the trees to regenerate. Their dams expand the floodplain into a drainage which allows them to safely reach food further from the original stream channel,” resulting in an increase of riparian plants — vegetation crucial to the Colorado ecosystem.

