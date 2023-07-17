A black bear was spotted taking a "stroll" in downtown Colorado Springs Sunday.

"Literally a bear running lose in downtown Colorado Springs lol happy Sunday!" wrote user AJ on Twitter around noon. He followed it up with another tweet, writing the bear was last seen near the Police Operations Center at South Nevada Avenue and Rio Grande Street.

You never know where you might see a bear. This one was spotted in downtown #ColoradoSprings on Sunday. That means you need to be vigilant with your "Bear Aware" strategies! https://t.co/lWV5vTYy1Y — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 17, 2023

Twitter user Kari also tweeted a photo of a bear just before 3 p.m. Sunday, with the caption: Black bear out for a Sunday stroll on Tejon St. in C-Springs this morning!"

Colorado Parks and Wildlife retweeted the photo Monday, reminding people to be extra "Bear Aware", because, "You never know where you might see a bear."

It's not uncommon for bears to be spotted downtown, said Bill Vogrin, agency spokesman for the southeast region.

Two years ago, a black bear was spotted climbing a tree near a busy thoroughfare near downtown Colorado Springs, drawing a crowd.

Vogrin said bears have been removed from Colorado College campus and Acacia Park in the past. One wandered near The Citadel mall. In another instance, a bear was removed from the plains east of Colorado Springs, where it was reportedly chased around a pasture by horses.

"They're hungry all the time. They're just following their stomachs and their noses," Vogrin says, adding that bears will follow the waterways, including Monument and Fountain creeks.

And whether it's unsecured garbage, dog food left outside, or bird feeders that are low enough for them to reach, they're going to find it.

Vogrin didn't know exactly where on Tejon Street the bear was spotted on Sunday, but based on the picture, he said it was likely rummaging through nearby dumpsters.

Bears are smart and will remember a meal for years; some are conditioned to come running at the sound of a garage door opening, he said.

"Nuisance" bears that get too comfortable around people get tagged and relocated— but that's the first and only strike they get. Often, Parks and Wildlife officers will try to reinstill a fear of humans before tagging the bears through a process called "hazing," which involved scaring them with pyrotechnics, rattle cans, rubber bullets and sometimes dogs.

"They are around, and we want to live with them and keep them wild and alive, and if they're eating garbage, neither will happen for very long," Vogrin said.

Learn more about being "Bear Aware" here.