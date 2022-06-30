A bear involved in a suspected poaching incident last July has been euthanized after it entered a home in Teller County recently, officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Thursday.

The bear was one of two cubs Parks and Wildlife officers rescued in Woodland Park last year after their mother was shot and killed. Officers fed them natural foods and taught them to avoid humans, officials said. In January, officers placed the bears in an artificial den on the slopes of Pikes Peak. The bears were tranquilized and fitted with GPS ear tag transmitters supplied by the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

"One bear has roamed more than 60 miles around the Pike National Forest, reaching Tarryall, some 30 miles away, before circling back to the area of its den on Pikes Peak," officials said in a release.

The bear's sibling, however, entered a Teller County home through an unlocked door. When homeowners returned to their home and found the bear in their kitchen, it left on its own.

“Wild bears are naturally afraid of people and avoid them,” Area Wildlife Manager for the Pikes Peak Region Tim Kroening said in a release. “When a bear learns that human homes are a source of food, they become dangerous to people.

"Imagine encountering a bear in your kitchen. If there is no clear exit available, a tragic confrontation could occur. We can’t risk that happening.”

Relocation wasn't an option for the bear because it will inevitably find a human home due to how densely populated Colorado has become, Kroening said.

Ongoing drought conditions and a late spring freeze have been detrimental to the bears' food supply of acorns and berries.