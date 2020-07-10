State wildlife officers are searching for a mother bear with two cubs that attacked and injured a woman Thursday night south of downtown Manitou Springs, officials said.
A few minutes after the woman was clawed across the back, leaving three large scratches, another person was chased in the same block by what is believed to be the same bear.
The woman, whose name was not released, told Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers she was walking home from work around 11:40 p.m. Thursday when she encountered an adult bear on the street.
The bear charged her, she said, when she turned and tried to escape, knocked her to the ground and scratched her back and ripped her shirt. A few minutes later, a colleague came walking down the same street and was chased by a bear. The second woman got away from the animal by running around a parked vehicle.
A neighbor who saw the encounters told wildlife officers two cubs were with the large, adult bear.
The bears wandered off and the victim walked to her nearby home. She did not seek medical treatment.
The public is urged to immediately contact CPW with any sightings of bears in Manitou Springs. Witnesses can call Colorado State Patrol after normal business hours to report sightings.
“This victim was very lucky she wasn’t more seriously injured in this attack and we are urgently trying to find this bear,” said Cody Wigner, assistant area wildlife manager for the Colorado Springs region.
“We need the public’s help in catching this bear. Any bear that is this aggressive toward people is an imminent threat to public health and safety and needs to be removed.”
Wigner cautioned residents of Manitou Springs to be mindful while walking around town at night as the search goes on. They should carry bear spray, make noise as they walk and don’t walk alone. Pets should be kept on tight leashes until this bear is captured.
Wigner also urged Manitou Springs residents to secure all garbage cans because the bear had been reportedly seen eating regularly from area trash cans.
The bear attack was the second reported in the past two days in Colorado.
A search is underway for a bear that attacked a resident inside an Aspen home early Friday morning, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.
The homeowner went to check on noises in the house around 1:30 a.m. when they encountered a large bear that swiped their neck and head.
The person was taken to a hospital and went into surgery. They are in stable condition with injuries that are not life threatening.
A search for the bear is underway using hounds. If found, the bear will be euthanized because of its aggressive behavior.
The bear matches reports of a bear that has been seen in the Castle Creek neighborhood and could also be the same bear that has rummaged through trash in the area for several years.
Previous attempts to track, catch and relocate the bear have been unsuccessful.
This is the first bear attack in Aspen this year. In 2019, there were seven reported attacks in Colorado in which a bear injured a person.
At least five people have been killed by bears in the state since 1934.