An “aggressive bear” that reportedly attacked a woman who was hiking Monday morning near Aspen was tracked and killed Friday by Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers and personnel with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services.
The woman was hiking with her husband on the Hunter Creek Trail near Lone Pine Road when they saw the bear walking toward them and tried to give it space, Parks and Wildlife said Monday.
But as the bear walked by, it suddenly turned, charged and bit the woman’s thigh before fleeing.
About 8:30 a.m. Friday, people reported seeing a bear near Hunter Creek trailhead that “closely matched the description of the one involved in the attack,” a Friday news release says.
After following the bear’s trail, officers killed it on Colorado 82 near McSkimming Road just before 1 p.m.
The bear’s carcass will be taken to Parks and Wildlife’s Wildlife Health Laboratory for a necropsy, then to a laboratory in Wyoming for DNA testing.
“By policy and to protect human health and safety, CPW officers are required to euthanize any wild animal that has injured a human, regardless of the circumstances,” the release says. “Relocation is not an option due to the agency’s dangerous bear policy and concerns the bear would resume its aggressive behavior in its new territory.”