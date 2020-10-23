Authorities are asking for help in finding the poacher who shot a deer with an arrow north of Colorado Springs Friday and left it to die.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a report of a wounded deer in Palmer Lake in northern El Paso County, where they found a deer that had been shot with an arrow.
The wounds were too severe to save the animal, which had to be put down. Wildlife officials believe it had been shot “very recently.”
“This is poaching and it’s illegal and we want to catch the person who did this,” said Wildlife Manager Corey Adler. “This deer was treated unethically and that is something we take very seriously.”
If caught, the poacher could face multiple misdemeanor charges, as well as a $3,000 fine and six months in jail, according to Adler.
“We need the public’s help in catching whoever did this,” he said.