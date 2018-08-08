Two wildfires in southwest Colorado have each grown to more than 7,000 acres, pumping smoke into towns across the Western Slope.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an air quality health advisory for portions of west-central and southwestern Colorado because of the smoke. Moderate to heavy smoke is expected in those areas from the in-state and out-of-state fires.
The Bull Draw fire is the Rocky Mountain area’s top concern. The 7,899-acre blaze burning 12 miles northwest of Nucla grew by 984 acres by Wednesday morning and is consuming heavy fuels as well as more resistant fuels such as aspens and pasture lands, the fire’s InciWeb page said.
It is 35 percent contained. Structures are threatened, but none has been lost. Hot and dry weather in the region is encouraging the fire’s spreadof the fire. With temperatures hitting 90 to 95 degrees, fire weather conditions are “very elevated” this week. But the absence of strong winds has kept the area out of a red flag warning.
Much of the terrain surrounding the fire is steep, rugged and difficult to navigate, the InciWeb page said. The fire is running into various drainages, and if it moves into timber, it has the potential to produce larger, uphill runs.
The fire was ignited by lightning July 29. A Type 2 Incident Management Team from Minnesota assumed command of the fire Monday.
Farther south near Dolores, the Plateau fire grew from 7,200 to 9,000 acres by Wednesday afternoon, said a news release from the San Juan National Forest. The fire has grown about 1,000 acres a day since Sunday. Erratic winds and low humidity are pushing it into Plateau Canyon, prompting pre-evacuation notices for residents on two roads.
The Plateau fire, which is 15 percent contained, started July 22 and has been burning in steep, rugged terrain populated by ponderosa pines and gambel oak. A Type 2 team is mobilizing to take command of the fire. Northwest of Kremmling, firefighters are working to contain a 2,062-acre fire that sparked July 19. The Silver Creek fire is 5 percent contained and is second on the Rocky Mountain area’s priority list.
Other fires in Colorado:
Cache Creek, 8 miles southwest of Rifle. 1,535 acres, 23 percent contained, +110 acres growth.
Cabin Lake, 16 miles southeast of Meeker. 1,158 acres, 80 percent contained.
Moccasin Mesa, 13 miles southeast of Cortez in Mesa Verde National Park, 185 acres, 50 percent contained.
Red Canyon, 45 miles southwest of Meeker. 5,720 acres, 90 percent contained.
Lake Christine, 1 mile northwest of Basalt. 12,588 acres, 90 percent contained.
West Guard, 13 miles east of Dove Creek. 1,424 acres, 90 percent contained.