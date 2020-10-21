Wildfires that have blackened hundreds of thousands of acres and forced the closure of national forests showed no sign of slowing Wednesday as strong winds again fanned the flames of several fires in northern Colorado.
The Cameron Peak fire, the state's largest ever, raging just west of Fort Collins in the Roosevelt National Forest, grew a few thousand acres to 206,009 acres as of Wednesday morning, while containment fell to 52%, officials said in a Facebook post.
Winds reached 50 mph Tuesday night with no letup Wednesday, the post read.
Firefighters used heavy equipment to protect structures in an area that flared up between Storm Mountain and The Retreat, the post said. Despite the strong winds that have grounded aircraft in days past, ground crews were aided by nine helicopters and tankers.
Near Boulder, the CalWood fire, which sprung up Sunday and forced the hurried evacuation of Jamestown, reached 9,854 acres as of Wednesday. Firefighters managed to connect fire lines, increasing containment to 21%.
The Lefthand Canyon fire, also burning outside Boulder near Ward, is estimated at 460 acres. Firefighters have lines around the entire perimeter, but, until those lines are strengthened, containment is at 4%.
A red flag warning was issued in the vicinity of the CalWood and Lefthand Canyon fires Wednesday with winds up to 30 mph and temperatures in the 60s forecast.
The fires sent up billows of smoke that could be seen across northern Colorado, officials said. Boulder and Denver residents were advised to limit driving Tuesday so as not to contribute to the already poor air quality from the smoke , the Associated Press reported.
A fourth fire burning for the past week in Grand County west of Lake Granby, The East Troublesome Fire, hit 14,654 acres Wednesday .
Firefighters on that blaze had to contend with the same high winds and dry vegetation that has hampered efforts to control the other fires. Containment on the East Troublesome fire is at 26% as of Wednesday.
Thousands of Larimer County, Weld, and Jamestown residents have been evacuated or put on alert that they might to flee their homes in past weeks.
In addition, a large swath of forest land was temporarily closed near Colorado's populated Front Range region to help firefighters battle wildfires and prevent new ones from starting on the very dry terrain.
The closures of land in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests in five counties went into effect at midnight on Tuesday.
“The number of large fires and extreme fire behavior we are seeing on our Forests this year is historic,” Forest Supervisor Monte Williams said in a statement. “These temporary closures are necessary to protect the public and our firefighters, and we will keep them in place until conditions improve and we are confident that the risk of new fire starts has decreased."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.