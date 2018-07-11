Monsoonal rains are expected to take a heavy toll if not deliver a knockout punch Wednesday and Thursday to wildfires across the state in this year’s devastating fire season, one of the biggest in history.
The following are updates on the largest and most active of Colorado’s 15 wildfires:
Spring Creek fire
Incident commanders have sent masticators, bulldozers and 1,091 firefighters to the north end of the fire, which is the most active in the state. The biggest obstacle in fighting the northern flank is the steep, wilderness terrain with few roads.
The wildfire is moving slower after hitting a downward slope, Borden said.
“We can’t get heavy equipment down there to fight the fire,” she said. “The terrain is affecting us and the fire.”
There are still more than 600 firefighters attending lines and mopping up hot spots on the more populated south side of the fire.
“It is almost completely contained,” Borden said of the southern half of the nearly 108,000-acre wildfire, the third largest in state history.
The wildfire, which has destroyed at least 132 homes and damaged 119 more, is still 7 miles from Red Wing, Borden said.
416 fire
Only a fraction of the 1,000-plus firefighters initially tasked to the wildfire are still working on the 416 fire. They are guarding and improving completed fire lines and extinguishing any flare ups.
Higher humidity and daily monsoonal rains have taken a huge toll on the wildfire. More moisture is forecast for the area of the fire, which started June 1 about 13 miles north of Durango.
The 416 wildfire burn scar is under flash flood watch through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service reports that residents near this wildfire and along the Highway 550 corridor near Hermosa should prepare for potential flooding impacts.
Although it is one of the largest wildfires in Colorado history at 54,129 acres, the wildfire has not destroyed any homes or injured any firefighters.
The Durango Herald reports the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad aims to start full service Thursday after it suspended operations June 1 for a fire in the San Juan National Forest.
La Plata County commissioners are expected to consider Wednesday downgrading fire restrictions that banned coal-fired steam engines.
General manager John Harper says the tourist attraction will work with local agencies to make sure it’s safe to run the coal-fired engines.
Harper says 150 employees were furloughed because of the closure, which he estimated caused an economic loss of about $33 million to the area.
Lake Christine fire
The fire has grown to about 6,285 acres and is 49 percent contained. However, the fire plan does not call for complete suppression of wilderness areas. Of the areas fire crews targeted for full suppression, 70 percent of the lines have been completed.
The wildfire, ignited by tracer bullets at a shooting range, is burning a mile northwest of Basalt. It has destroyed three homes.
Fire crews expect to fully contain the wildfire within three weeks. Commanders believe any growth Wednesday will be in higher elevations of the fire.
All but 20 homes of the initial 664 that were evacuated remain on mandatory evacuation status. The majority of the 1,793 residents forced to evacuate have returned home.
Weston Pass fire
The lightning-sparked wildfire burning 9 miles southwest of Fairplay is at 74 percent containment. A total of 13,023 acres have burned.
Three homes have been lost.
Bucket water drops and rain have reduced the intensity of the fire and impeded it’s spread.
Afternoon thunderstorms Wednesday and winds gusting up to 20 mph are a concern, but isolated rain showers could help firefighters control the blaze. Afternoon storms are also expected Thursday.