The Canyonlands Fire, located nine miles northwest of Canon City, remains at 0% containment.
The fire has been held in check, however, at approximately 50 acres in size.
Officials announced Sunday that recent weather and fire conditions provided an opportunity for firefighters to work near the edge of the Canyonlands Fire. This allowed crews to build fire control lines along fire's south and eastern sides.
Helicopters have dropped 125,000 gallons of water on the fire so far. This tactic, along with ground crews using chainsaws and hand tools to remove small trees and other fuels, is an effort to starve the fire.
No structures are currently being threatened and the fire remains on Bureau of Land Management lands. About 70 firefighters, working in three different crews, are fighting the fire.