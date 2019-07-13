Officials confirmed Saturday morning that the slow-moving Canyonlands Fire, burning 9 miles west of Cañon City, remains at 0% containment.
Fire control lines have been completed from Tallahassee Creek up to the top of Table Mountain, a news release stated. The key objective is to prevent the blaze from spreading to private properties northwest of the fire area, according to the release.
As of Saturday morning, those flames were still about 2-3 miles away from private properties, said Canyonlands fire information officer Mike Smith. While it may seem like a short distance, he said, the control line between the edge of the fire and residences had not been challenged by the fire yet.
"Our modeling based on weather and fuels shows that that will be the greatest chance for spread in that direction," Smith said.
Fire officials warned that residents in the area may see smoke and flames.
Three crews, about 70 firefighters, are working on Table Mountain, read the release. The active fire perimeter is expected to work slowly toward the north and west along the rim of Table Mountain.
Officials confirmed that while the fire has grown to 50 acres, it is moving slowly. Dry air and current weather conditions aren't helping, Smith said. For now, no containment lines have been set up around the rest of the active fire perimeter.
"Any line we put in there with the current weather and conditions would likely fail," said Smith. "We're hoping for more moisture and humidity to help change our tactics."
It's possible for the Canyonlands fire to continue for several weeks if the weather conditions continue to pose difficulties, he said.