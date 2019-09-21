According to the Custer County Sheriffs Office, a small wildfire sparked Saturday morning in the Davenport Campground area.
The Sheriff's Office reported the fire on their Facebook page around 8:25 a.m. It's now being referred to as the "Davenport Fire."
Deputies said it started off Highway 165, and Forest Service and Fire personnel responded to the scene. It has spread 2 acres so far.
The fire is threatening 8 structures, and the Forest Service reported that 'pre-evacuations' have been put in place.