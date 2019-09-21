A small wildfire at a Custer County campground sparked Saturday morning, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office.
The Davenport Fire started about 8 a.m. about four miles north of San Isabel near U.S. Highway 165. The Sheriff's Office reported that the fire spread across 4½ acres and threatens at least eight structures.
The cause of the flames is unknown, the Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page, and multiple agencies have responded. Resident's within a one-mile radius of the Davenport Campground were evacuated.
"Multiple aircraft is assigned to the fire," read the Facebook post. "One large airtanker, one single engine airtanker, one Type 3 helicopter, an airattack and one lead airplane. Pueblo County is also assisting via Custer County request."
Further north burns the Decker Fire, which burnt about 900 acres nine miles south of Salida by Saturday morning. The blaze was started by lightning on Sept. 8, the U.S. Forest Service reported.
Crews are monitoring the blaze but letting it run its course. Beetle infestations or strong winds have killed 80% of trees in the area, the Forest Service says. So firefighters would be at extreme risk of falling snags. And by letting the rest of the trees burn, wildfire risk will be lower in the future, the Bureau of Land Management said.
No evacuations have been issued, but officials warned motorists on U.S. 50 to slow down as they pass the fire, citing concerns of smoke settling on the highway that could impair visibility.
Another wildfire broke out Friday near U.S. 6 in Clear Creek Canyon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office shut down the highway Friday afternoon.
The flames of the Bald Mountain Fire had burned through about 25 acres of rocky terrain by Friday night, but dwindled back to 17 acres by Saturday morning, the Sheriff's Office tweeted. No structures were threatened. As of Saturday morning, the Sheriff's Office Facebook page stated that there were no active flames, but crews were still battling hot spots.
These are the latest images from the Multi Mission Aircraft flyover. It shows that the #BaldMountainFire fire is now down to 17 acres. We hope to have an update on containment soon as well #jeffco @efr_co pic.twitter.com/DqC1teBN6Z— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 21, 2019
The 2019 Wildfire Risk Report found nearly 776,000 homes at an extreme risk of wildfire damage. Denver was ranked seventh in a list of the top 15 metropolitan areas for wildfire risk in the country. Colorado Springs was ranked 10th.