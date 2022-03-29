A wildfire prompted the Larimer County Sheriff's Office to issue mandatory evacuations late Monday afternoon for people who live near Estes Park.
As of 4:40 p.m., the Soul Shine fire had burned 12 acres near Soul Shine Road south of Highway 34, just east of Estes Park.
Residents on the north end of the road received a mandatory evacuation alert from the Sheriff's Office. Voluntary evacuation notices were given to residents from Soul Shine Road east to Brown Trout Lane on the south side of Highway 34.
The fire is estimated to be about 23 acres in size, according to Gazette news partner 9News. It is burning on both Roosevelt National Forest land and private land, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The U.S. Forest Service said Monday night that the fire is 30% contained, and crews will continue to staff it overnight.
Estes Park is about 65 miles north of Denver.
This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available.