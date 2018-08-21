A fire burning near the Utah-Colorado border grew to more than 30,000 acres, fire officials say.
The Bull Draw fire burning 12 miles northwest of Nucla was measured at 30,180 acres Tuesday morning. The fire grew 1,142 acres since Monday, mostly a result of flames pushing farther up Long Canyon and Beaver Branch as well as from burnout operations.
Three hundred eight firefighters are assigned to the blaze, which was sparked by lightning July 29.
Here are the other major fires burning in Colorado:
- Silver Creek, 16 miles northwest of Kremmling. 4,780 acres, 13 percent containment, 608 assigned personnel
- Cabin Lake, 16 miles southeast of Meeker. 6,072 acres, 58 percent contained, 469 assigned personnel
- Cache Creek, 8 miles southwest of Rifle. 2,708 acres, 40 percent contained, 86 assigned personnel
Smoke from the fires on the Western Slope as well as those burning across the West and Canada have enveloped the Pikes Peak region in smoke. The National Weather Service in Pueblo expects the smoke to lift as back-to-back thunderstorms roll through the area Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an air quality advisory for El Paso County and other counties in southeast Colorado.
"If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly," the advisory read.
The state Health department also advised people to limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present and relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill.
If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy, the advisory said.
So far this year, more than 6 million acres have burned in the U.S. One hundred eleven active large fires are currently burning 2,043,114 acres. top five states for acres burned in 2018 are California, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Oregon.
- California: 1,066,799 acres
- Nevada: 857,631 acres
- Oklahoma: 623,205 acres
- Texas: 511,134 acres
- Oregon: 467,914