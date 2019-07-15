The Canyonlands Fire burning 9 miles northwest of Cañon City was 25% contained as of late Sunday, officials said.
The fire was sparked by lightning July 9 and has scorched about 50 acres of forest administered by the Bureau of Land Management.
About 0.1 inches of rain fell Sunday and helped cool the fire, the BLM said in a news release. A multi-mission aircraft has been deployed to monitor the fire as it burns over steep slopes.
Helicopters had dropped 125,000 gallons of water on the blaze as of Sunday. This tactic, along with ground crews using chainsaws and hand tools to remove small trees and other fuels, is an effort to starve the fire.
Teams of 70 firefighters are working lines along the fire perimeter, the news release said. Food and supplies were flown to the top of Table Mountain, where the crews are camping.
Firefighters said they hope likely monsoon moisture Monday afternoon will help maintain the fire lines. Locally heavy rain during thunderstorms is possible in Cañon City.
No structures are threatened, and no roads are closed. But personal aircraft are restricted from flying over the fire, and firefighters ask the public to heed that restriction with drones.