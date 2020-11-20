Gusty winds could have sent the Bear Creek fire roaring into west side neighborhoods Thursday to consume homes, but fuels reduction helped firefighters hold it at bay.
Similar work to thin trees and shrubs is needed across wide swaths of land in El Paso County to protect homes and watersheds from wildfire, but its been tough for public agencies to fund all the work that's needed, local officials say. Now officials are discussing a new special fire district that could help fund mitigation, fire monitoring and evacuation planning, said Colorado Springs City Council President Richard Skorman.
"Everybody is talking about how we need to figure out how to get more resources for mitigation," he said.
Colorado State Forest Service estimates 100,000 acres in El Paso County are at high risk of a wildfire and more than 700,000 acres are at some risk of wildfire. At the same time, fire season is getting longer in Colorado and the fires getting larger. The three largest wildfire's in state history all burned this year.
While wildfires cannot be prevented completely, fuels reduction can slow fires down and make them less destructive.
"What we have to attack is just the tremendous amount of fuel that’s is out there from over 100 years of fire suppression," said David Root, with the Colorado State Forest Service.
Colorado Springs Fire Marshall Brett Lacey said he is particularly concerned about a fire that could start in the mountains west of town and burn east potentially into the dense and dry fuels around Cheyenne Mountain. Such a fire could behave like the East Troublesome fire in Grand County that burned 6,000 acres in an hour and could put some of the town's gems at risk, such as the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo and The Broadmoor hotel, he said
Thinning trees and and other fuels can help slow fires down and make it possible to defend homes, he said. For example, the mitigation around the Bear Creek fire changed how the fire behaved.
"What we want to create is a fire that stays on the ground, a nice, cool surface burning fire that gives the guys an opportunity to get in and fight that fire, and that's exactly what happened," said Dennis Will, city forester.
Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Colorado Springs Utilities and residents are among those who have been diligently working on fire mitigation for years. But all have limits on what they can afford to do every year.
Colorado Springs has treated about 1,200 acres of its 10,000 acres of open space since 2005, including work between homes and city open space, Will said. However, it can cost about $5,000 an acre to thin out fuels on city open space. For the city to treat the 8,000 acres of open space it owns that can be treated, it would cost about $40 million, he said. It can be cheaper to light controlled burns to help mitigate wildfire, but it is too dangerous to do it near Colorado Springs, he said.
A new special fire district that could be jointly formed by the city and county and potentially others could help create a funding source for fire mitigation on private and public land through property taxes, Skorman said. The state Legislature may consider a bill in the next session making organizing a district easier and then it would need to be approved by voters, Skorman said.
The district could help fund regular patrols to look for fires and potentially unmanned towers in the backcountry that could also help detect fires, a tactic used in California, Skorman said. The district could also help with evacuation planning, he said.
In the meantime, residents can do their part by thinning out trees and other fuels on their own property.
Many residents on the west side have already done fire mitigation, but Lacey said, it has not been universal and if one house catches fire it is likely to catch other houses on fire, he said.
Residents can determine the fire risk on the property by visiting coloradosprings.gov/fire-department.