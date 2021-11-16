A wildland fire broke out Tuesday morning near Kruger Rock in Estes Park and burned nearly 75 acres of forest and "structures are threatened," the Larimer Sheriff's Office tweeted.
The fire was reported just before 7 a.m., according to the sheriff's office. The forecast anticipates winds could reach up to 46 mph Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicted.
Seeing a herd of Elk running from the smoke/fire here in Estes Park at Mary’s Lake. pic.twitter.com/h77xaQRXoy— Eric Harrington (@RetroEric73) November 16, 2021
The sheriff's office issued mandatory evacuations for the area of Little Valley, Fish Creek and Hermit Park due to "immediate and imminent danger" and encouraged resident to leave as quickly as possible without gathering belongings.
Facebook posts from people in the area showed flames and smoke on a hillside above homes, but the protection district said no homes had been lost.
Fire viewed from fish creek rd at brook lane, Estes Park pic.twitter.com/QCun6PUWeS— the dudgeon curmudgeon (@awicybob) November 16, 2021
Voluntary evacuation notices for residents and businesses in the Meadowdale area and advised residents to be prepared for mandatory evacuations, according to the Estes Park Emergency Communications Center.
Emergency responders set up an evacuation site at the Estes Park Event Center at 1125 Rooftop Way, the communications center said.
Residents can text the word LCEVAC to 888777 for updates on evacuations.
Colorado State Patrol advised drivers to avoid U.S. 36 and 34 to Estes Park. The Colorado Department of Transportation also issued a notice that smoke may be visible from eastbound U.S. 36.
The cause of the fire is unknown, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.
This is a developing story.