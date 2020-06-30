BYERS, Colo. — Evacuation orders have been issued for residents in Byers due to a wildfire.
The 100-acre fire is near County Road 173 and Interstate 70 - about 40 miles east of Denver. County Road 173 is also known as Bradbury Road.
More than 100 residents have been evacuated. An evacuation center is set up at Byers Legion Hall.
The Royal Mobile Home Park and residents on Cheyenne and Arapahoe Streets have been evacuated, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).
