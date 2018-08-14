Interstate 70 was closed in both directions for more than two hours Tuesday as a brush fire erupted in De Beque Canyon, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office reported.
The eastbound lanes reopened about 3 p.m., followed by the westbound lanes about 4 p.m, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.
But the wildfire was growing and moving west, reported a Palisade firefighter on the scene, who asked for help from other agencies, reported The Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction.
The fire was called in before 11:30 a.m., burning between I-70 and the Colorado River around mile marker 46 and close to the interstate's edge, The Sentinel reported.
Multiple agencies were responding to the blaze, the Sheriff's Office said.