I-70 fire4.jpg

Interstate 70 was closed in both directions for more than two hours Tuesday as a brush fire erupted in De Beque Canyon, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office reported.

The eastbound lanes reopened about 3 p.m., followed by the westbound lanes about 4 p.m, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted. 

But the wildfire was growing and moving west, reported a Palisade firefighter on the scene, who asked for help from other agencies, reported The Daily Sentinel in Grand Junction.

The fire was called in before 11:30 a.m., burning between I-70 and the Colorado River around mile marker 46 and close to the interstate's edge, The Sentinel reported.

Multiple agencies were responding to the blaze, the Sheriff's Office said.

Tags

Ellie is a crime and breaking news reporter. She's a proud Midwesterner, stationery hoarder and Earl Grey tea enthusiast. After interning at The Gazette in 2015, she joined the newspaper's staff in 2016.

Load comments