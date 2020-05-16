Shelf Road, a popular spot for campers and rock climbers outside of Cañon City, has been closed after a traffic accident started a wildfire. The closure went into place around 12:30 on Saturday and has continued into the afternoon.
According to Cañon City Area Fire Protection District, the road is closed just north of Red Canyon Park. Multiple agencies are on scene.
KRDO reports that the road remains closed as of 2:30 PM. This is all of the available information at the time. This is a developing story.
Shelf Road is best known as a climbing destination, connecting Cañon City to Cripple Creek. The area is home to multiple walls and more than 1,000 routes.