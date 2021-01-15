A fire burning Friday on the John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area is now 80% contained.
The Bent County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is between 3,000 to 4,000 acres. An evacuation for Fort Lyon has been lifted.
Smoke could be seen for miles starting Friday afternoon. The fire area is south of Fort Lyon in Bent County - southeast Colorado.
KBLJ Radio was one of the first local media outlets to report the blaze.
At about 4:20 p.m. the Bent County Sheriff’s Office announced Fort Lyon had been evacuated. At that time, there were 10 agencies helping battle the blaze amid heavy winds.