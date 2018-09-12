Firefighters are working to control a growing wildfire that sparked Tuesday just outside of Fort Collins.
The Seaman fire was caused by lightning and reported to be between 100 and 200 acres near Seaman Reservoir in Larimer County Wednesday morning, the Arapahoe Roosevelt National Forests & Pawnee National Grassland tweeted.
Structures in Poudre Park are about a half-mile away from the blaze, though no evacuations have been issued. Smoke is visible from Fort Collins.
A red flag warning is in effect for the area starting at 10 a.m.
Winds Tuesday night accelerated the growth of the fire, the Forest Service said.